Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care: Plastic surgery after extreme weight loss

>>> that's what i talk to the patients the most about, the scar, how much scarring and how the scar tends to widen. but for the most part, i give them fair warning and they're just happy to not have all that dangling skin. and they're just happy to look good in clothing. >>> i'm sure plastic surgeons have developed ways to minimize the scarring and try to hide it as much as possible. >>> we follow our patients very closely. i see my patients almost weekly initially after surgery and we pay very close attention to scarring. we help educate them to minimize the scarring. >>> cutting the skin off, is that the only way to get rid of it or are there other options? we hear about this cool sculpting thing. that probably doesn't work with something like this. >>> not really. cool sculpting takes away the fat. these patients took away the fat with all of their hard work. with a minimal amount of excess skin, you can do some liposuctioning or some radio frequency, laser to tighten things up. but when we're talking about a significant amount of weight loss that these people have, this is the only way to go really. >>> what about an idea to where somebody who is morbidly obese but loses the weight very, very slowly. does the skin contract with the weight loss? >>> yes, if you lose it more slowly, the skin does contract a little bit more. but even in those people, if you've lost 100-150 pounds, it's very hard for the skin to contract that much. >>> okay. >>> good questions though. >>> thanks, i thought a lot about this. i appreciate you being here and telling us our options. unfortunately, they aren't very many. but still something you need to know. >>> come talk to us and we'll be happy to go over everything with anyone who's