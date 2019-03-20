Speech to Text for Rhythm & Art: A showcase of creativity

a great time. thank you very much for coming out and visiting us, todd? >>> talk about what you can find at the downtown abbey. i always want to say downton abbey, i'm sure you hear that all the time. >>> right. we're just across the hill from the library. it's kind of a brainstorm of several people that try to raise money for the music foundation. and what a better way than to have rhythm and art. so we reached out to some of our artists in st. joseph and the surrounding area and he's a long time friend and to me one of the best artists in st. joseph. >>> tell us about what we do. >>> trying to mix it up. ceramics has been my focus for 35 years. i've kind of been an in-closet painter for the last three years. kind of came out of the closet with my paintings. and i've really expanded and blown up with my painting. i'm very excited to do this event with johnny and showcase ceramics and paintings. >>> okay, so you're doing what you're best at at this particular event. >>> yup. >>> okay, fantastic. do you have anything that you like to do in particular? when i think of ceramics, i'm thinking ashtrays that my kids have made. >>> yeah, yeah. the first piece i made was an ashtray. i really thought that i was up there with michelangelo. [laughter] >>> but i've moved on and i'm mostly practicing an ancient form. using a primitive wood fire kennel. it has taken me a lot of years to develop the technique. i'm very proud of the advances that i've made and the work that i have. it's good work. >>> we've got some information on the showcase. is it this coming -- yeah, it is this coming saturday. downtown abbey at 1202 phoenix. the admission, can't beat that. >>> it's free. [laughter]