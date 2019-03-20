Speech to Text for Lean Kitchen Company: Breakfast tacos

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll be right back. >>> who doesn't love taco tuesday? tonight, we're learning how to make tacos with jr. he's showing us how to put a breakfast spin on the popular dish. this looks like -- what i'm seeing in the pan here looks like maybe eggs and sausage and some tortillas on the side. >>> yes, and i have some diced peppers in. and this sauce will give you a different type of flavor. you're looking at a very simple tradition of your eggs, your breakfast sausage and your diced peppers. they're all wrapped into a tortilla shell, which we do serve as a breakfast option now. i'm definitely excited for you guys to taste it. the first thing that i did, of course, is i cooked my breakfast sausage. you can find your italian breakfast sausage. and i cooked my breakfast sausage a little done. and then i chopped up my red peppers and i cooked them together, set them to the side. and of course i cooked my eggs on the stove top. you can also cook your eggs in the oven. just crack them in a foil pan. and you're gonna cook at 400 degrees until they fluff up. this is just eggs. you just crack your eggs. they fluff up and they rise. almost like bacon. and you cut a hole in them to make sure the middle part has been cooked. and then you scramble them. definitely a cool way to cook your eggs. you don't have to use oil. you can leave out the fat. very healthy recipe. >>> bob can eat a whole jalapeno. >>> i'm definitely a spice guy. i love spice. helps your metabolism. helps you to drink more water. i like something with a little bit of kick in it with any of my meals. we'll see if you guys like it. breakfast sausage is a great combi combination. >>> if somebody comes in, what do they ask for? we'll be right back. >>> currently we have seven locations right now. we are many maryville. we're at green acres. we're at fit republic. we're in lawrence. we're in wichita, we have two locations there. we're expanding to kansas city here soon and we'll be in denver. a lot of things to come up and it is getting exciting. we'll continue to make new recipes and see if you like them. really good recipe. i eat this all the time. if you do not want the carbs or you want to cut down on your calories, you can eat it without the shell. if you want something a little more filling, eat it with the shell. everything just works together. and it's like the best taco tuesday. >>> fantastic. >>> thanks so much for