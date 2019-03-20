Speech to Text for pro day at western

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in football news...players from across the area showcased their talents at the regional pro day over at missouri western...locally...players from western and northwest had an opportunity to let nfl scouts to see them participate in drills....the drills are comparable to the ones seen at the nfl combine....including the 40 yard dash...for many of the players..it's a chance to possibly live out their dreams of playing in the n-f-l...and plenty of them expressed it was a dream come true just to participate at a pro day like this... (sot tyler basch/former western kicker: "it was awesome, i've been waiting on this since i got to missouri western for what seven years. today's been a great day." ) (sot james huskey/former western linebacker: "it was a surreal moment. just being able to do what i did today, put it out on the field one last time.")(sot josh caldwell/former northwest running back: "it's kind of crazy, i started my career off here and it's my last final stage and i had to come back to missouri western. it's a blessing man." ): in