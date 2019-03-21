Speech to Text for Atchison, Kansas flooding: "Worst that we've had since 2011"

missouri continues to get ready for the missouri river to crest...northeast kansas is doing the same. kq2's vanessa alonso has the story from atchison... <<21.18 feet that is how high the missouri river was in atchison on wednesday morning. with the water set to go up to near record levels by thursday. atchison county kansas emergency officials aren't taking any chances. wesley lanter/ atchison county emergency manager "this is the worst that we've had since 2011." the national weather service is projecting the missouri river in atchison to go past 31 feet. that news lead county emergency manager wesley lanter to order for river road to be closed off on tuesday night to prevent people from getting near the rising water. "we don't want citizens driving or walking through the flood waters because we don't want them to get swept away." the river has also caused officials to also issue a city boil advisory. "it's 100-percent linked to the river right now with the high flow and all the particles that's in the water. boil your water for a minute or get bottled water to drink. despite the cautionary measures, emergency officals want to reassure county and city residents that there is no reason to panic. "we're fortunate to be a little higher elevated than others on the missouri river. all the levees on the kansas side are currently holding, which is great news. we are in communication with the levees on the missouri side because they are getting close to their top." reporting from atchison, kansas. i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> the city of atchison is under boil advisory -- the american red cross and the salvation army are passing out water bottles to those who can't boil thier tap water. emergency management will continue to montior river levels around the clock until they go below minor flood stage.