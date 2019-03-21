Speech to Text for morning show march 21

northwest missouri has been preparing for the flood for days -- and now it's here, a look at craig as water from the river floods their streets... and while, elwood isn't in craig's position -- they are preparing in case the mighty mo breeches áátheir levees. good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a lot of sunshine both on thursday and friday. flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas river. >> one home in st. jospeh is a total loss this morning after a fire tore through.. st. joseph fire department says they received a call around 7 am about possible smoke coming from 3725 terrance ave. however when fire crews arrived they saw the entire house was a blaze.. (sot ) the fire is still under investigation. (sot ) the fire is still under investigation. in craig, missouri a community has been preparing for the impending flood for days but up in the end.. the flood water became too much... kq2s chris roush was there and has more on the town flooding... <<(chris standup: thanks guys... standing here at exit 92 just off interstate 29 just outside of craig. you can see behind me now that us 59 north going into town-it is closed as well as missouri 111 due to water over both roadways. one family i talked to earlier today-they were finally moving everything out. they had finished up packing. the common theme talking to the family-this flood came very rapidly and very quickly.")(nat sound) (sot, reno long: "came back and got the last few things that we thought were important.")(nat sound)in a matter of hours wednesday...water breached the levee's around craig...(sot, reno long, craig resident: "it's what it felt like just kind of boom-it came into town all of a sudden.")(nat sound)water just flooding streets and edging toward homes...(sot, reno long, craig resident: "going in there now, it's just a mud pit. water, mud everywhere.") reno long and his family out of their home for the forseeable future...(sot, reno long: "i've got a three- year-old and four-year-old, so we just tried to get everything out before it go too bad.")long and several community members spent countless hours the last week...trying to save their town...(sot, reno long: "this has been pretty much wearing me out, been getting three or four hours of sleep.")(nat sound)all the man-hours moving dirt, building make-shift levees, and filling sandbags... just couldn't match the force of the historic flooding... (sot, reno long: "everybody kept saying the tark is holding it back. tark's holding it back. and then all of a sudden yesterday morning boom. it breached the top of the levee and slowly, it came to town.")a lot of questions still remain about when people can get back into the town of craig. the issue is, water is still rising around the town, flowing in, it could be a matter of days or even longer before they can get back in to see how much damage was caused. well have updates throughout this process on our website, kq2.com. reporting from craig, mo. chris roush kq2 news)>> a shelter has been set up at the first chrisitian church in mound city for anyone needing a place to stay during the flood... another one of the big dangers during rising flood waters is possible electrocution with the mix between water and electricity kcp&l has worked to cut the power to some of the areas hardest hit. a spokesperson with kcp&l says crews have shut off power to much of holt county, and as flooding problems worsen, they say they're ready to turn their attention elsewhere. in buchanan county extra attention is being focused on parts of northern st. joseph, and low lying areas south of the city -- including lewis and clark, sugar lake and winthrup. while craig and watson are taking on water -- operating in emergency mode. --towns like elwood are stuck in limbo -- kq2's madeline mcclain tells us what they are doing to prepare for the worst. good working order."emergency crews in working to ease elwood.the town holds a community meeting every night at riverside school."we are getting good information into their hands and the citizens here in elwood are making good decisions."so here's the deal for elwood -27 feet wednesday night.it's supposed to crest at 29-point-2 feet. the emergency operation center says if you do evacuate --- let someone know at the fire station... they want to know who is still in town at all times. with high flood waters closing i-29 just north of st. joseph, it's created long detours and a nightmare for travelers headed toward iowa, nebraska and beyond. northbound traffic is being rerouted off of the interstate at mile marker 56 -- which is highway 71 toward maryville... all that extra traffic on 71 has the missouri state patrol concerned and authorities want people to take extra caution and slow down if you find yourslef on that route (sot, sgt. jake angle: now its one of the main detours before you get to the actual flood waters on 29. we just want people to exercise patientslittle bit extra caution. theres going to be more traffic than normal on 71. just use common sense and everyone should be fine.) right now there's no timeline for how long i-29 could be closed down. for a full list of detours and road closures due to flooding.. visit our website kq2.com... for those of us out of the floods reach, the second harvest food bank is collecting donations to help keep the several relief shelters that have been put in place for those fleeing high flood waters-- stocked. second harvest is asking for both food and volunteers to assist in relief efforts. the main items they are looking for are canned food, snacks, paper goods, lots of bottled water -- and of course cash donations. (there's also monetary donations. we can take one dollar and turn it into three meals to provide to families in need so we can really turn those donations really signficant assistance for individuals needing help.) if you want to find out more about donating or getting involved just reach out to second harvest. the admissions scandal continues to grow, as now u-c- l-a women's soccer is under fire the fallout of recruiting a player with no soccer experience ford is looking to the future of cars. their new plan for investing in electric vehicles. new fallout in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. scrutiny growing on several major campuses -- dozens of students with their college careers just hanging in the balance. at u-c-l-a -- a student was recruited for the elite women's soccer team -- despite allegedly having no soccer experience. here's abc's kayna whitworth. <<natsthey are among the best in college soccer - the women of ucla making it to the championship in 2017. but one player not spotted in the team photo that season - number 41 - midfielder and freshman lauren isackson. a year and a half later, her parents stand accused of bribing her way into ucla and onto the team even though she reportedly didn't play soccer. college counselor rick singer allegedly took $600k from the isacksons to get their daughters into usc and ucla - creating fake sports credentials and test scores lauren isackson was touted as a former mvp and team captain of a soccer club.. the coaching director of that club says they didn't even have a team for her age group. sot: i'd say team captain and mvp. it would be hard to be that of a team that doesn't exist. a ucla soccer coach has been indicted on racketeering charges and placed on leave. isackson no longer on the team but is still at the school ll tag: here at usc they have just named a new president while at the same time placing holds on the accounts of students who may be involved in this admissions scandal, and that means they can't register for classes. kayna whitworth abc news los angeles, california>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the missouri river with crests coming in between thursday into friday. stay tuned to kq2 for the latest. temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a lot of sunshine both on thursday and friday.the next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. the best chance is looking right now to be late saturday into sunday. we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. the rain should move out on monday making way for mostly sunny skies by midweek. temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s. >> thank you, vanessa... ford has announced a major investment in electric and self-driving vehicles. specifically, ford will invest about 850 million dollars at its plant in flat rock, michigan to produce electric cars, --and another 50 million will be used for self-driving technology. currently, ford does not make a pure electric vehicle, but it is expected to start assembling an electric s-u-v at a mexican plant next year. the number of people covered by traditional pensions is shrinking. and now the federal goverment has just made it even easier for employers to get rid of them. in today's consumer watch-- reid binion has a closer look at how the move is affecting retirement security for millions of workers. <<shrinking pensions.across the country--- less employers are offering them. and now the federal government is making it easier for companies to stop issuing those monthly pension checks. this month-- the treasury department issued a notice allowing employers to buy out current retirees from their pensions with a one-time lump sum payment--if the retiree agrees to it. that reverses obama-era guidance that banned the practice over fears that lump-sum payments often shortchange seniors. now advocates say the latest move is putting millions of people at risk.pensions provide a guaranteed monthly income for as long as an employee lives in retirement. they're insured by the federal goverment in case companies go bankrupt and cover more than 26-million people. however-- since the 80s-- that number has been getting smaller and smaller.... as employers move away from pensions-- and opt for 401(k) accounts instead. the reason?pensions are expensive to maintain and they're a big liability for companies. so, should you take a payout?experts say no-- because you don't have the advanced knowledge needed to evaluate your retirement needs. and you'll likely end up spending the lump sum while still in retirement. for consumer watch-- i'm reid binion.>> hot tea can be just the pick me up or soothing drink you enjoy but a new study has found a link suggesting that tea prepared a certain way lead to cancer postpartum depression affects hundreds of thousands of women worldwide -- but now the f-d-a has approved a drug specifically intended for its treatment. meredith wood has details on this breakthrough in today's health minute <<for the first time ever -- the f-announced its approval of a drug to treat postpartum depression.the drug is called zulresso -- it's an intravenous infusion of brexanolone... administered as a single, 60-hour i-v drip. postpartum depression affects an estimated 1 in 9 new mothers after childbirth. without treatment, symptoms can last for months or years. in the past ... treatment options have included counseling and antidepressants -- but antidepressants can take weeks to have an effect. in clinical trials, zulresso has been shown to take effect within áhoursá of the infusion. the trials were conducted in 2016 and 2017 ... across 30 locations ... and involving more than 200 women who displayed symptoms of postpartum depression.of the women who were given zulresso --half no longer displayed signs of clinical depression ... and 75-percent saw at least a 50-percent improvement in their symptoms.94-percent had not relapsed at a 30-day followup.common side effects include ... headache ... dizziness ... and excessive sleepiness.sage therapeutics -- the company that developed the treatment -- estimates the drug will cost between 20 and 35-thousand dollars per treatment.for today's health minute, i'm meredith wood.>> only providers in certified health care facilities will be able to administer treatment initially. zulresso will be available starting in june. a new from the american cancer says your hot tea may cause cancer. the newly released report found drinking two cups of tea at more than 140 degrees almost doubles your chance of esophageal cancer. it is thought the heat may damage the esophagus, creating repeated injuries that lead to cancer in the same way smoke, alcohol and acid reflux do. the bottom line is you can likely keep drinking your tea, coffee and cocoa without a problem -- just keep the heat down. flood coverage continues in rusheville -- as the water level threatens levees, leaving many vulnerable...