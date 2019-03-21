Clear
CHEYENNE LYNCH AND JAMIE COX from Hyvee joins us.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 6:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly

sunny, dry conditions >> cheyenne and jamie are in our kitchen tonight telling us how to make an iced pomegranate tea latte. i'm kind of a shamed to admit it, but i really do like fruity stuff when it comes to coffee and teas. this sounds amazing. i'm very much looking forward to it. first of all, explain lattes. what makes a drink a latte? >> the milk base to it. >> okay. is it usually skim milk or full fat? >> in this one, we have coconut milk. but we have a variety of milks at the store. >> all right. we've got the latte part right. this is gonna be made from tea, not coffee. which is really what you're known for. this is a little more outside your norm, a little bit different. how do you incorporate the pomegranate into it? >> this is a green tea with pomegranate, dry pomegranates. we just soak it in milk. >> i want you to look at what looks like an incubator here. [laughter] >> this is actually a vitamix, which i've never actually seen in person. obviously, this is something that's blended. how do we start? what do we do? we've got the green tea that's been steeping. >> is this a syrup that you put in there? >> no, it has the pomegranate and green tea and coconut milk. >> that alone turns it that pink, huh? >> yup. >> wow. carefully measured. [laughter] >> we're gonna put it in this very loud incubator and we're gonna come back and give it a try right after a break. i this. >> welcome back. after a loud break with this machine here, we now have a pomegranate iced latte. this looks fantastic. it went through the blending. it's really just a blender, but quite a fancy one. now we're gonna pour it over i ice. caribou coffee. boy, that looks good. >> it looks amazing. i can't wait to try it. >> talk about caribou coffee. what's your specialty besides coffee? would it be tea is the next thing? >> probably. >> and your hours? >> we open at 5:30 and we close at 8:00. >> it's not too sweet. i was expecting it to be really sweet. this is really quite good. we're got more flooding information coming up for you tonight at 6:00. thanks for joining us, we'll see
The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
