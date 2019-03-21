Speech to Text for Hyvee

sunny, dry conditions >> cheyenne and jamie are in our kitchen tonight telling us how to make an iced pomegranate tea latte. i'm kind of a shamed to admit it, but i really do like fruity stuff when it comes to coffee and teas. this sounds amazing. i'm very much looking forward to it. first of all, explain lattes. what makes a drink a latte? >> the milk base to it. >> okay. is it usually skim milk or full fat? >> in this one, we have coconut milk. but we have a variety of milks at the store. >> all right. we've got the latte part right. this is gonna be made from tea, not coffee. which is really what you're known for. this is a little more outside your norm, a little bit different. how do you incorporate the pomegranate into it? >> this is a green tea with pomegranate, dry pomegranates. we just soak it in milk. >> i want you to look at what looks like an incubator here. [laughter] >> this is actually a vitamix, which i've never actually seen in person. obviously, this is something that's blended. how do we start? what do we do? we've got the green tea that's been steeping. >> is this a syrup that you put in there? >> no, it has the pomegranate and green tea and coconut milk. >> that alone turns it that pink, huh? >> yup. >> wow. carefully measured. [laughter] >> we're gonna put it in this very loud incubator and we're gonna come back and give it a try right after a break. i this. >> welcome back. after a loud break with this machine here, we now have a pomegranate iced latte. this looks fantastic. it went through the blending. it's really just a blender, but quite a fancy one. now we're gonna pour it over i ice. caribou coffee. boy, that looks good. >> it looks amazing. i can't wait to try it. >> talk about caribou coffee. what's your specialty besides coffee? would it be tea is the next thing? >> probably. >> and your hours? >> we open at 5:30 and we close at 8:00. >> it's not too sweet. i was expecting it to be really sweet. this is really quite good. we're got more flooding information coming up for you tonight at 6:00. thanks for joining us, we'll see