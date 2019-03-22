Speech to Text for hard news flooding coverage show1

hometown this morning... representative graves toured the flooded areas... why he thinks flooding could have been prevented. plus-- plus -- a state of emergency has been declared for the state of missouri, we continue live coverage of flooded areas... announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today is friday march 22nd--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) talk about latest crest to happen<<flood warnings until further notice missouri river with near record crests st. joseph and atchison. the latest forecast from the service brings the missouri river to 30.5 feet friday in st. joseph. stay tuned to kq2 for the latest.>> to the latest on evacuation efforts in elwood kq2's chris roush is live-- just across the river from st. joseph -- to tell us what is happening right now... chris? thanks dane... elwood city officials worked around the clock last night making sure people were able to get out of their homes.... now officials could not make people leave town, but a lot of people were packing up... because of how fast the missouri river starting rising yesterday and this morning, the river sits at just over 31 feet... which is the second highest record all-time... just behind the record of 32.1 feet... but despite how high the river is... it's not into elwood as of right now.. and offcials want people to know that help is there if someone needs it... (sot, rick howell: "i've been in the meetings. i've sat in on the conversations and the mood is good. we feel like we've done everything we can to prepare for the citizens of elwood. we feel confident that we've got the right information in the right hands. we're continuing to monitor this eoc is open 24 hours a day at this point.") again... the missouri river sittiing just over 31 feet this miorning,,, i'll bring you more information regarding elwood and the ongoing flood threat throughout the morning... until then.. reporting live in elwood, kansas... chris roush.. kq2 news... the american red cross is opening additional shelters to help those affected by flooding. here are the locations: the keys christian christian fellowship located at 6001 s. 9th st. in st. joseph. the troy community building located at 1217 last chance rd. in troy, kan. the mound city christian church will remain open. elwood has seen major flooding before, once in 1993 and again in 2011. the city of st. joseph and buchanan county officials are issuing a voluntary evacuation of areas behind the l-455 levee system on the missouri side. the areas included in the voluntary evacuation are areas west of lake avenue and u-s highway 59 between contrary creek and atchison street. u.s. representative, sam graves, is calling the flood situation in northwest missouri nothing less than devastating... the republican congressman from tarkio surveyed the floodwater damage in northwest missouri yesterday morning. kq2's chris roush is here now again to explain why graves thinks more could have been done to stop it: <<(sot, sam graves: "they're either displaced from their home because they're homes are underwater. they're not going to be farming and many of these areas because the ground is going to be unworkable.") graves toured the flooding in holt county thursday morning... (sot, sam graves: "this is where i live.")the tarkio native has seen his fair share of flooding in northwest missouri...(sot, sam graves: "93 was probably the worst that we've had in terms of breaks, 2011, we had high water, but it wasn't as high as this and i've heard a lot of the folksthe oldtimers say this is closer to what it was like in 1952.")missouri district 1 representative allen andrews joined graves thursday assessing the damage...(sot, allen andrew: "levee breaches going on even this morning that weren't happening yesterday and when that happens, the water rises quickly.")(sot, sam graves: "this has broken a lot of records, there's just a lot of water coming down and it's the breaches and that's what is creating more problems than anything else.")heavy rain and melting snow led to the historic flood...but graves believes this disaster can be attributed to another source... (sot, sam graves: "this is about management of the river. when the system was originally designed with all the dams and resevoirs up north, it was designed for navigation and flood control down south. the river is no longer managed based on that. it's not managed on flood control and navigation. it's managed on habitat reclamation.")more communities will be affected by this historic flood and graves says he will do whatever it takes to help those in need...(sot, sam graves: "this is my home and this is what we do and i know how devasting it can be.")>> congressman graves says, now that governor parson has declared a state of emergency -- a federal one will follow. missouri governor mike parson says he's shocked by the amount of devestation already caused by the flood. parson spent much of his day touring areas hardest hit by flooding. making a stop in st. joseph afterward, the governor wasn't short with his words of criticism for the army corps of engineers, who he says has made flooding problems worse. he's been a áávocal critic of the corps water release policy from the gavins point dam upriver in south dakota... ("i think there needs to be some real conversations with the corps of engineers to make sure that we put the property and safety of people before we put other things at the forefront. i think with the corps of engineers there still some answers out there that we would like to have to find out why we are at the point we are today. i think when you're affecting states like nebraska, like iowa, and missouri all at the same time that we need to re-evaluate where our priorities are for the corps of engineers. an emergency declaration opens up funding and resources at the state level that can be used locally -- and paves the way for federal funding. parson says its too early to tell how much damage there will be -- but they will continue to monitor and provide help in anyway they can. fire departments from all over northeast kansas are stepping in to help elwood get ready for possible river flooding... water rescue teams from kansas city and topeka are in town, and on standby. this 12-person team is prepared for whatever comes. the crew has inflatable boats, and the most up-to-date safety equipment. coordinator, randy hill, was in elwood to help with rescue efforts back in 2011--he hopes this won't be a repeat. (sot randy hill search and rescue coordinator:"this is way early on compared to when i was here before. the locals have done a good job of both preparring and reaching out asking for help. so we're ahead of the game right now.") this is not the first time the water rescue team has been called to action... this same team was called out to houston in 2017 to help with rescuse efforts during hurrcaine harvey. meanwhile, back downriver, water overtopped a levee in southern buchanan county, forcing evacuations... buchanan county emergency crews quickly had to move into action this morning after a levee near winthrop could not hold back any more water.. a combination of some of the levee being overtopped along with a breach north of winthrop quickly turned fields into lakes -- forced the closure of highway 59 into atchison -- and threatened the homes of some of the people who live in the area. (travis bowen) "we had thoughts that it was gonna flood we actually kinda knew it was gonna. it was just a matter of time, um, we was hopping it wouldn't you know case we worked so hard to get this place built up and everything, i mean, but like i said what are you gonna do? its mother nature you can't stop her." in the short time we talked with this homeowner, highway 59 went from being dry, to completely impassible by flood waters. just ahead-- these students are skipping school but for a good reason-- how they're helping out with flood releif efforts <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> a flash flood warning is in effect for north central buchanan county until 8-15. the warning triggered by a levee overtopping at a st. joseph levee. kq2's madeline mcclain is live with the city's emergency operations center for the latest. thanks dane... i'm joined by mary robertson -- with the city of st. joseph.... can you tell us more about the flash flood warning... what do people need to know. voluntary evacuation... okay thanks mary -- dane we will have more reporting from firestation 12, madeline mcclain kq2 news. the american red cross is opening additional shelters to help those affected by flooding. here are the locations: the keys christian located at 6001 joseph.community building located at 1217 last chance rd. in troy, kan. the mound city christian church will remain the laborers are rolling up their sleeves and pitching in how they're helping those displaced by the flooding. it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. <<>> the flood has provided students in forest city with a lesson in community service and civic responsibility. instead of a day in class, students, teachers, and staff filled sand bags. school administrators say they've had between 60 and 80 kids each day this week. they say it's an "all hands on deck" effort to protect the town from weakening levees. (sot bob ottman, south holt r-i superintendent: "i've seen kids out here in 2nd and 3rd grade all the way up to anyone who can move a bag or hold a bag open between oregon, forest city and all the surrounding areas have been awesome.) for now, the levees are holding -- but emergency managers are working with the city and students to fill up as many sandbags as they can. some of northwest missouri's organized labor is helping people who are affected by flooding... laborers local 579 in st. joseph is collecting cleaning supplies. a trailer is set up at the old midway gas station on route-b and highway-71 in bolckow for people to drop off items. organizors say, this is another great way for the community to help neighbors during their time of need. (sot scott howell laborers local 579: "just anything related to cleaning. once they return back to thier homes, they'll have to clean up stuff. it will take shoveling mud out ouf their house proabaly and windex for the windows you know.") the group will collect cleaning items over the next week... you can help by dropping-off supplies anytime between 7 a-m and 7-pm at the gas station. riverside usd 114 has cancelled classes for today what the superintendent had to say about current flood conditions stay tuned.. it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. administrators with the riverside usd 114 school district had already cancelled classes for today. 3rd through 8th graders in the district were being transferred from their classes in elwood to their wathena campus throughout the week... --but with evacuation concerns and everyone worried about their families, school officials decided it'd be best to take the day off. they've also spent some time preparing their elwood school for a possible flood. (sot : robert blair, riverside usd 114 superintendent: ) like everyone else, administrators are waiting to see what the river will do, but their plan now is to continue moving their elwood students to wathena for all of next week. more and more communities along the missouri river are being evacuated or already fending back floodwaters. in southern buchanan county, levees have been overrun and are breaching, leaving those living in small towns in the way of the raging flood waters scrambling to find higher ground kq2's ron johnson has more <<ron johnson reporting the flooding situation in buchanan county took a turn for the worst,[bill puett] we received information that we did have a breach, and that we had water coming in,authorities in the area with no time to waste closing roads and urging drivers to take heed.[puett] this water has a current to it it is moving very quickly. those living near the the river having to scramble to find higher ground [travis bowen] its mind boggling a little bit this homeowner lives near the breach he said his home was quickly surrounded by flood waters [bowen] this morning we didnt have any water in our pasture at all, and then within the hour, the water was coming up really high.and where there wasn't a breach there was overtopping, floodwaters could be seen rushing through this part of the levee that protects small villages along the river.the sheriff's department urging drivers living within the closures to use extreme caution[puett] this water will take you off the roadway it will roll your vehicle around and it will end in catastrophic injury or death.while residents focus their time on just getting through the next couple of days.[bowen] you gotta just go with the punches.ron johnson kq2 news>> winthrop, sugar lake and lewis and clark village are under voluntary evacuations. water has started to creep into st. josesph why city officials the stockyards expressway -- it's --... stay tuned for more hometown this morning.