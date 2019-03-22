Speech to Text for hard news flood coverage show 2

ahead on hometown this morning... water moving over roads swept one car away.. what authorities are reminding you about barricades plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today is friday march 22nd--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins... temperatures are staying warm we close out the work week kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect as you head out the door this morning(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) talk about latest crest projections and when its going to happen<<flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the missouri river with near record crests coming in on friday in locations such as st. joseph and atchison. the latest forecast from the national weather service brings the missouri river to 31.5 feet friday in st. joseph. stay tuned to kq2 for the latest.>> buchanan county officials have shutdown highway 59 from the a-e bridge to the y. and authorities want to remind you that barricades are put up for a reason, do not try to cross them. around 4 yesterday afternoon, a black s-u-v went around a barricade and tried to drive through a flooded road. after only making it a little way, the vehicle stalled in the water. atchison county rescue and ems along with missouri water patrol troopers responded to the scene. highway patrol deployed a boat and rescued the person stuck in the s-u-v, the driver of the s-u-v was not injured. this is a reminder that even if you do not see flood waters, do not drive through the barricades. fire departments from all over northeast kansas are stepping in to help elwood get ready for possible river flooding... water rescue teams from kansas city and topeka are in town--and on standby. this 12-person team is prepared for whatever comes; the crew has inflatable boats, and the most up-to-date safety equipment. coordinator, randy hill, was in elwood to help with rescue efforts back in 2011. he hopes this year won't be a repeat. (sot randy hill search and rescue coordinator:"this is way early on compared to when i was here before. the locals have done a good job of both preparring and reaching out asking for help. so we're ahead of the game right now.") this is not the first time the water rescue team has been called to action... the same team was called out to houston in 2017 to help with rescuse efforts during hurrcaine harvey. to our north, the situation is áálife threateningáá in craig, where the missouri state highway patrol rescued sevenáá people from flooding... troopers say four people were rescued from homes in craig, and three others were rescued after a boat they were using to get around town ran out of gas. troopers believe no one is left in craig right now, but they are standing by in case anyone else needs to be rescued. (sot: sgt. jake angle, mshp troop h: "we still have water patrol officers in the area. obvisoulsy here in fortescue, forest city, and on south in andrew and buchanan counties as well. a total of six boats, four more on reserve so we have plenty of assets to assist in emergencies.") the highway patrol urges you to never drive around barricades or flooded roadways. <<>> governor parson was in town checking out the damage while congressman sam graves also surveyed flood stricken areas. governor parson spent yesterday morning in holt county talking with residents and business owners who have lost property to the flooding. the tarkio native says he's seen his fair share of flooding in northwest missouri over the years-- but adds, but for him, this one hits close to home. (sot ) while more communities are impacted by this historical flooding, congressman graves says he'll do his best to help people in need... more and more communities along the missouri river are being evacuated or already fending back floodwaters. in southern buchanan county, levees have been overrun and are breaching, leaving those living in small towns in the way of the raging flood waters scrambling to find higher ground kq2's ron johnson has more <<ron johnson reporting the flooding situation in buchanan county took a turn for the worst,[bill puett] we received information that we did have a breach, and that we had water coming in,authorities in the area with no time to waste closing roads and urging drivers to take heed.[puett] this water has a current to it it is moving very quickly. those living near the the river having to scramble to find higher ground [travis bowen] its mind boggling a little bit this homeowner lives near the breach he said his home was quickly surrounded by flood waters [bowen] this morning we didnt have any water in our pasture at all, and then within the hour, the water was coming up really high.and where there wasn't a breach there was overtopping, floodwaters could be seen rushing through this part of the levee that protects small villages along the river.the sheriff's department urging drivers living within the closures to use extreme caution[puett] this water will take you off the roadway it will roll your vehicle around and it will end in catastrophic injury or death.while residents focus their time on just getting through the next couple of days.[bowen] you gotta just go with the punches.ron johnson kq2 news>> winthrop, sugar lake and lewis and clark village are under voluntary evacuations. here in st. joseph -- where the missouri river is has passed the 30-foot mark... the stockyards expressway is closed due to flooding. parking lots from businesses located off the stockyards expressway started seeing water yesterday morning. they were entirely covered by the afternoon and the water continued until it overtook the roadway. north of the city, the remington nature center remains nearly surrounded by water. when we come back chris roush joins us from elwood, kansas with the latest on the flood plus... robert mueller's report may finally be wrapping up his investigation... what it could mean for president trump <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> a flash flood warning is in effect for north central buchanan county until 8-15. the warning triggered by a levee overtopping at a st. joseph levee. kq2's madeline mcclain is live with the city's emergency operations center for the latest. thanks dane... i'm joined by mary robertson -- with the city of st. joseph.... can you tell us more about the flash flood warning... what do people need to know. voluntary evacuation... okay thanks mary -- dane we will have more reporting from firestation 12, madeline mcclain kq2 news. the american red cross is opening additional shelters to help those affected by flooding. here are the locations: the keys christian the waiting game is on - when will special counsel robert mueller wrap up his investigation into russian interference in the 2016 election..? mueller's team has not filed any new cases in two months, and sources tell abc news no more indictments are expected as a result of the probe. a-b-c's stephanie ramos reports from washington. <<the white house, congress and the american public all still waiting for special counsel robert mueller to complete his investigation into russian interference in the 2016 election.sources familiar with the probe tell abc news they expect no more indictments from the special counsel.but when its all said and done -- it's expected the report won't condemn anyone not actually charged with committing crimes. deputy attorney general rod rosenstein wrote a letter last year saying "we also have a duty to prevent the disclosure of information that would unfairly tarnish people who are not charged with crimes." but will mueller's report be released to the public?sot trump: i don't mind, i mean frankly, i told the house if you want, let them see it.//let it come out, let people see it, that's up to the attorney general.in a new york times op-ed, former attorney general james comey criticized the president again, but also said he wouldn't want him to be impeached.comey writing: i don't mean that congress shouldn't move ahead with the process of impeachment if congress thinks the provable facts are there. i just hope it doesn't. ?because if mr. trump were removed from office by congress, a significant portion of this country would see this as a coup, sot elaine kamarck, senior fellow brookings institution " this investigation is about to move from the legal to the political and there, the democrats are going to have to decide do we move forward with impeachment? tag:so as we wait for robert mueller to drop his final report, the white house still has to deal with other investigations being conducted by congress, the southern district of new york, and the new york state attorney general. sr abc news washington>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) (anchors ad-lib to sr abc news new york state southern district of congress, the being conducted by congress, the southern district of new york, and the new york state attorney general. sr abc news washington>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) talk about latest crest projections and to happen <<flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the missouri river with near record crests coming in on friday in locations such as st. joseph and atchison. the latest forecast from the national weather service brings the missouri river to 31.5 feet friday in st. joseph. stay tuned to kq2 for the latest! the quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our friday as high pressure settles in. we'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on friday.the next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. the best chance is looking right now to be saturday into sunday. we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. the rain should move out on monday making way for mostly sunny skies for the middle part of the midweek. temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) now to the latest on evacuation efforts in elwood kq2's chris roush is live-- just across the river from st. joseph -- to tell us what is happening right now.Thanks dane... been out here for the last hour or so... watching and keeping an eye on the missouri river... but one of many people that have been working non-stop the last few days over here.. rick howell, who is the representing doniphan county emergency managerment... during this flood.... the american red cross is opening additional shelters to help those affected by flooding. here are the locations: the keys christian christian fellowship located at 6001 s. 9th st. in st. joseph. the troy community building located at 1217 last chance rd. in troy, kan. the mound city christian church will remain open. elwood has seen major flooding before, once in 1993 and again in 2011. this library is encouraging people to read with a little bubbly, the new cafe at this boston book hub okay fitness junkies, check this out.. a 71-year-old minnesota man has reportedly broken a world record for planking. andy steinfeldt supposedly broke the guinness world record this week for his age group while at the sabes jewish community center in saint louis park. according the j-c-c-- steinfeldt held the plank for 38 minutes. the previous record was for 36 minutes and 58 seconds. guinness still needs to confirm steinfeldt's time. believe it or not-- this is not steinfeldt's toughest challenge--he just recently finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer meet this year's cadbury bunny. notice anything a bit... off? don't let the ears fool you... henri (hen-ree) is not a bunny at all. he's an english bulldog. see, this year cadbury did something different -- the chocolate company held a contest to pick the star of it's next clucking bunny commercial. henri's owners are thrilled with his win and becoming part of advertising history. cadbury is giving henri's family five-thousand-dollars and donating ten-thousand more to the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals. a state of emergency has been declared for the state of missouri, what the governor has to say about this historical flooding.