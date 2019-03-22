Speech to Text for hard news flood coverage show 3

preparing for flooding in elwood what search and rescue has to say announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today is friday march 22nd--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. to the latest on evacuation efforts in elwood kq2's chris roush is live-- just across the river from st. joseph -- to tell us what is happening right now... chris? thanks dane... been out here for the last hour or so... watching and keeping an eye on the missouri river... but one of many people that have been working non-stop the last few days over here.. rick howell, who is the representing doniphan county emergency managerment... during this flood.... the american red cross is opening additional shelters to help those affected by flooding. here are the locations: the keys christian christian fellowship located at 6001 s. 9th st. in st. joseph. the troy community building located at 1217 last chance rd. in troy, kan. the mound city christian church will remain open. elwood has seen major flooding before, once in 1993 and again in 2011. the city of st. joseph and buchanan county officials are issuing a voluntary evacuation of areas behind the l-455 levee system on the missouri side. the areas included in the voluntary evacuation are areas west of lake avenue and u-s highway 59 between contrary creek and atchison street. u.s. representative, sam graves, is calling the flood situation in northwest missouri nothing less than devastating... the republican congressman from tarkio surveyed the floodwater damage in northwest missouri yesterday morning. kq2's chris roush is here now again to explain why graves thinks more could have been done to stop it: <<(sot, sam graves: "they're either displaced from their home because they're homes are underwater. they're not going to be farming and many of these areas because the ground is going to be unworkable.") graves toured the flooding in holt county thursday morning... (sot, sam graves: "this is where i live.")the tarkio native has seen his fair share of flooding in northwest missouri...(sot, sam graves: "93 was probably the worst that we've had in terms of breaks, 2011, we had high water, but it wasn't as high as this and i've heard a lot of the folksthe oldtimers say this is closer to what it was like in 1952.")missouri district 1 representative allen andrews joined graves thursday assessing the damage...(sot, allen andrew: "levee breaches going on even this morning that weren't happening yesterday and when that happens, the water rises quickly.")(sot, sam graves: "this has broken a lot of records, there's just a lot of water coming down and it's the breaches and that's what is creating more problems than anything else.")heavy rain and melting snow led to the historic flood...but graves believes this disaster can be attributed to another source... (sot, sam graves: "this is about management of the river. when the system was originally designed with all the dams and resevoirs up north, it was designed for navigation and flood control down south. the river is no longer managed based on that. it's not managed on flood control and navigation. it's managed on habitat reclamation.")more communities will be affected by this historic flood and graves says he will do whatever it takes to help those in need...(sot, sam graves: "this is my home and this is what we do and i know how devasting it can be.")>> congressman graves says, now that governor parson has declared a state of emergency -- a federal one will follow. missouri governor mike parson says he's shocked by the amount of devestation already caused by the flood. parson spent much of his day touring areas hardest hit by flooding. making a stop in st. joseph afterward, the governor wasn't short with his words of criticism for the army corps of engineers, who he says has made flooding problems worse. he's been a áávocal critic of the corps water release policy from the gavins point dam upriver in south dakota... ("i think there needs to be some real conversations with the corps of engineers to make sure that we put the property and safety of people before we put other things at the forefront. i think with the corps of engineers there still some answers out there that we would like to have to find out why we are at the point we are today. i think when you're affecting states like nebraska, like iowa, and missouri all at the same time that we need to re-evaluate where our priorities are for the corps of engineers. an emergency declaration opens up funding and resources at the state level that can be used locally -- and paves the way for federal funding. parson says its too early to tell how much damage there will be -- but they will continue to monitor and provide help in anyway they can. <<>> fire departments from all over northeast kansas are stepping in to help elwood get ready for possible river flooding... water rescue teams from kansas city and topeka are in town, and on standby. this 12-person team is prepared for whatever comes. the crew has inflatable boats, and the most up-to-date safety equipment. coordinator, randy hill, was in elwood to help with rescue efforts back in 2011--he hopes this won't be a repeat. the quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our friday as high pressure settles in. we'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on friday.the next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. the best chance is looking right now to be saturday into sunday. we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. the rain should move out on monday making way for mostly sunny skies for the middle part of the midweek. temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.>> a flash flood effect for north central buchanan county until 8-15. triggered by a overtopping at a kq2's is at the city's operations firestation 12. maddie? thanks i'm joined by mary robertson -- with the city of can you tell us more about the flash flood what do people need to know. voluntary evacuation... okay thanks mary -- dane we will have more reporting from firestation 12, madeline mcclain kq2 news. more and more overtaken by water -- and levees are being (anchors ad-lib out of wx) more and more levees are being overtaken by water -- and more evacautions are being called... hear what homeowners are saying while they leave their homes behind in the flood. meanwhile, back downriver, water overtopped a levee in southern buchanan county, forcing evacuations... buchanan county emergency crews quickly had to move into action this morning after a levee near winthrop could not hold back any more water.. a combination of some of the levee being overtopped along with a breach north of winthrop quickly turned fields into lakes -- forced the closure of highway 59 into atchison -- and threatened the homes of some of the people who live in the area. (travis bowen) "we had thoughts that it was gonna flood we actually kinda knew it was gonna. it was just a matter of time, um, we was hopping it wouldn't you know case we worked so hard to get this place built up and everything, i mean, but like i said what are you gonna do? its mother nature you can't stop her." in the short time we talked with this homeowner, highway 59 went from being dry, to completely impassible by flood waters. a flash flood warning is in effect for north central buchanan county until 8-15. the warning triggered by a levee overtopping at a st. joseph levee. kq2's madeline mcclain is at the city's emergency operations center at firestation 12. maddie? thanks dane... i'm joined by mary robertson -- with the city of st. joseph.... can you tell us more about the flash flood warning... what do people need to know. voluntary evacuation... okay thanks mary -- dane we will have more reporting from firestation 12, madeline mcclain kq2 news.