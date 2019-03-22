Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS: Mandatory evacuations for parts of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Doniphan County
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
St. Joseph Flood Evacuations
St. Joseph Flood Evacuations
Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
50°
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
50°
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
50°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
51°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
52°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Voluntary evacuations for parts of St. Joseph
Highway 59 shutdown from Rushville to Atchison, includes Amelia Earhart Bridge
Missouri River to crest at just over 30 feet in St. Joseph, second highest ever
Emergency officials rescue driver from flood waters
Flooding closes Stockyards Expressway
Elwood issues mandatory evacuation as Missouri River hits 30 feet
KDOT to close ramps from Highway 36 overnight to Elwood
Levees over topped near Rushville and Winthrop
Historic, widespread flooding will continue through May, NOAA says
Boil Advisory Affects Part of St. Joseph
Community Events