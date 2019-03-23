Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS: Evacuations lifted for St. Joseph, Buchanan County
Full Story
Scattered showers today
Scattered showers today
Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 9:15 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48°
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Maryville
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
48°
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
48°
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
For Saturday, expect scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, throughout the day.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Mandatory evacuations for parts of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Doniphan County
City and county officials continue to monitor Missouri River
WATCH: Footage of Record-Breaking Flooding in St. Joseph
Boil Advisory Affects Part of St. Joseph
Missouri River to crest near all-time record level Friday
No westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.
Airmen from 139th Airlift Wing sandbagging
City Officials Discuss Mandatory Evacuations for Parts of St. Joseph
Historic, widespread flooding will continue through May, NOAA says
Voluntary evacuations for parts of St. Joseph
Community Events