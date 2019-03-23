Speech to Text for St. Joseph Animal Shelter opens mobile station

to the st. joesph animal shelter is stepping in to make sure pets have a safe place to go during the historic floods. the shelter has a mobile station set up in hyde park on the south end of town. from now until at least sunday from 8 a-m to 8 p-m, owners who have to evacuate can drop off their dogs and cats.the animals will have a kettle of thier own and will be provided with food and water. (jennifer lockwood humane educator, st. joseph animal shelter: "we're the only mucinciple shelter in st. joseph and we are not in our building right now.so we set this up for the residents of st. joe and the surrounding communities that are displaced from the flooding so we can try to help them out as much as we can.") owners will be required to fill out some paperwork when they check in their animal.they can also come back and visit with thier animals. the shelter also had a long night, they were busy evacuating thier animals from the old shelter on lower lake road to a shelter on corporate drive just in case the water levels continued