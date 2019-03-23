Speech to Text for Kansas water rescue teams on standby in Elwood

fire departments from all over northeast kansas are stepping in to help elwood get ready for possible river flooding... water rescue teams from kansas city and topeka are in town, and on standby. this 12-person team is prepared for whatever comes. the crew has inflatable boats, and the most up-to-date safety equipment. coordinator, randy hill, was in elwood to help with rescue efforts since 2011. he hopes this won't be a repeat. (sot randy hill search and rescue coordinator:"this is way early on compared to when i was here before. the locals have done a good job of both preparring and reaching out asking for help. so we're ahead of the game right now.") this is not the first time the water rescue team has been called to action... the same team was called out to houston in 2017 to help with rescuse efforts during hurrcaine harvey.