Speech to Text for Stockyards evacuations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

expressway remains closed this evening after st. joseph's south end was evacuated. the evacuation caused many of st. joseph's industrial businesses to relocate and get to higher, dryer ground. <<st. joseph's south end flooding friday morning taking businesses by i cant beleive this is really happening, you hear about it but you dont think its actually going to happen but it happen.. quickly from the course over the last 12 hours even in the the last 24 hours and now its up to our building its kind of insane store owners rushed to grab what they could off of buildng we came in early this morning ad started loading stuff and waters started coming up another six inches since we've been here..áánatáábefore the mandatory evacuation siren..went off..áásiren natáá we went from normal opporations at a lot of places to evacuating and getting everybody out áánatsáá>> now that the river has crested, its a waiting game for the flood waters to subside so businesses can start