Speech to Text for Mandatory evacuations for parts of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Doniphan County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

area, and has this report. <<the mighty missouri river now threatening neighborhoods in st. joseph[timothy laws] so they're vacating they're doing mandatory evacuations and asking people please to get out the river reaching it's crest today at a new all-time high, 32.08 feet. putting pressure on levees robertson] we've ve got approximately 7,500 individuals who either live and work directly in the area behind the left bank levee ...and sending law enforcement into action, closing off neighborhoods, redirecting traffic and urging residents to get out. its kinda scary. [nats] the cities of st. joseph and buchanan county are issuing a mandatory evacuation... the mayor taking to the airwaves this morning urging residents to seek higher ground.[joe graves] as soon as i can find a place for my lab, then we'll be taking off.those residents listening. by early afternoon this neighborhood under evacuation resembled a ghost town. '[ben hughes] its close, its...i mean its to the point where what are you gonna do?even those who live just outside the evacuation area, fueling up and taking no changes. [cindy gasper] all you can do at this point is just be prepared for whatever happens next.in times like these, residents say its important to keep things in perspective. [laws] grated nobody wants to lose everything but its easier to lose a house that to lose some part of the family.they say that big part of why their taking evacuations so seriously.[laws] if they ask you to evacuate there must be a reason for it so..ron johnson kq2 news>> only residents