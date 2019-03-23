Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Elwood residents can return home beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. Full Story

Scattered showers overnight

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 7:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
After a cloudy Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 40s.
