Speech to Text for live shot flooding in waters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have a weather, coming (sot "you're watching kq2 news st. josehs south end was evacuated this morning after the missouri river level reached 32 feet. that's where a lot of st. joseph's industry is located at and business owners and employees rushed out of the area to get to higher, dryer ground kq2s dane hawkins is down at the st. joseph stockyards express way -- which has been closed off due to flooding with more, dane..? hi alan, this is a look at what some of the businessses in the stock yards were facing. this street was closed off yesterday and for good reason-- because flooding only got worse.. <<st. joseph's south end flooding friday morning taking businesses by surpirsei cant beleive this is really happening, you hear about it but you dont think its actually going to happen but it happen.. quicklyfrom the course over the last 12 hours even in the the last 24 hours and now its up to our building its kind of insanestore owners rushed to grab what they could off of buildng gound levelswe came in early this morning ad and waters started coming up another we've been here..before the mandatory evacuation siren..went off..áásiren natáá we went from normal opporations at a lot of places to evacuating and getting everybody out áánatsáá>> as of right now the river has reached it crest. it topped out just over 32 feet. its now a waiting game for the flood waters to subside so business can start assesing the damage. reporting in hawkins kq2 news the american red