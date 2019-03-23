Clear

139th Airlift Wing helps save Elwood

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
After a cloudy Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events