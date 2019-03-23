Speech to Text for 139th Airlift Wing helps save Elwood

this water level is above the 1993 level and we stopped it thousands of sandbags what you see here is about a half a mile worth of sandbags all sealed and stack to reinforce the Levee protection Elwood in the 139th airlift Wing know what is still dry and that's because of the efforts of the hundred 39th Air Wing and also local officials and citizens here evacuations for Elwood in the surrounding area started Thursday with the river reaching a 30-foot Mark but it didn't stop there rising to a record-breaking 32.11 feet this is absolutely the highest level of Missouri River water that's touch this Levy in the river was expected to over top the levy but it didn't figure I have a fight it's good to have friends the one 39 s I've been saying all morning has been the tip of the spear as far as a sandbagging effort the 139th and local officials and volunteers vigorously while the River Rose working during daylight to put another layer of protection on top of ours are Levi so it's not the extra sandbags in place water would have flowed freely over the Levee or sandbag wall I got wet and probably a foot or two into the sandbag wall so absolutely this Levi would have been over topped with out this half-mile with the sandbags at Elwood watch CNN the 139th airlift Wing at put in place between the Missouri River and the communities and the 139th help protect hundreds of families homes and potentially saving the entire Community from Devastation that's really a humbling thing to be a commander of a wing that can pull stuff like this off and have such great Partnerships with our local community without them we would have had water over top of the Levee so their efforts directly impacted whether or not we had water coming up to Elwood Chris Roush KQ2 news