Clear

Staying cool before big warm up begins

Staying cool before big warm up begins

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
After a cloudy and gloomy end to the weekend the big story for the next several days with be the warming temperatures. For tonight though, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events