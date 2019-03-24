Speech to Text for Warm up this week

(sot) kq2 meteorologist colton cichoracki joins us now who is tracking our forecst tonight. (áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<after a cloudy and gloomy end to the weekend the big story for the next several days with be the warming temperatures. for tonight though, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. for the new work week, the weather will be quiet to start with partly to mostly cloudy skies through wednesday. temperatures during this time will be warming from the 50s to low to mid 60s by wednesday. winds pick up on wednesday and temperatures continue to warm. on wednesday, we could see our first 70 degree day of the year but rain will move in thursday night as a cold front moves through. temperatures cool back down heading into friday and the weekend with rain chances in the forecast and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá)