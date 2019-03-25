Clear

Warmer temperatures on Tuesday

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 3:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Tuesday to near 70 by Wednesday.
