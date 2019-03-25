Speech to Text for Parks Department starts clean up

the center back up...thanks alan... all things considered.. the process to reopen the nature center could have taken months... but as crews have been able to get into the building.. they're finding minimal amounts of damage... <<(nat sound)(sot, chuck kempf: "i think things are as good as you can expect.")clean up begins following the historic flood that impacted st. joseph last week...(nat sound)and for the st. joseph parks department...it's about getting the remington nature center back in operations... (sot, chuck kempf: "debris and trash wrapped around the light poles and all of the railingsanything that was sticking out of the ground had stuff around it.")while inside the nature center...crews returned monday...(nat sound)and due to being built up and away from the river...minimal amount of water breached the basement of the center...(nat sound) but just because there's minimal damage so far... doesn't mean it won't be a little bit until visitors can return...(sot, chuck kempf: "it's a little hard to predictthe problem with predicting the building could be open today. it's functional and it could be open for customers except for the fact that the lift station that removes the waste from the building is not working.")and crews must wait for water levels to drop in order to get to the lift station...(nat sound)and the nature center isn't the only task on the department's plate...(sot, chuck kempf: "it is a massive effort, there will be a tremendous amount of silt on the trail itself, around the trail. it will be very wet. it will be very difficult to deal with while it's wet.") kempf understands people will want to head back out on the trail running along the missouri...but hopes people can remain patient with crews while cleaning up... another part of the parks department that will need attention heritage park.. just north of here... it's underwater still... but kempf says crews will get back to the ball parks as soon as they can... reporting live from the remington nature center in st. jospeph.. chris roush kq2