Speech to Text for benton shuts out spoofs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

playing host to maryville high school today...and we start in the bottom of the first inning... ===tanner scmidt would be up for the cardinals...and he will hit one down the third baseline...and here comes braysen miller from second.. you can see head coach johnny coy waving him in..and benton gets on the board first...==== only one out for the cardinals..devin bensyl will be at the plate next...he would pop one out into right field...peyton barbee is waiting at third..he tags up thats another score...benton would go on to put up two more runs...in two end the inning... ====but the star of the game.... would come from the mound...and that would be bentons pitcher peyton barbee who you just saw score a run....he would have 10 strike outs in five inings on the day....and also getting the shutout for benton..and the cardinals go on to win