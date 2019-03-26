Clear
Tracking warmer temperatures

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:17 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 6:17 AM
lots of clouds across northeast kansas and northwest missouri on this tuesday morning. another quiet day is on tap for today. expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. highs will be near average in the upper 50s. we'll see more sunshine into wednesday. temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Tuesday to near 70 by Wednesday.
