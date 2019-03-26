Clear

FAMILY AND FRIENDS GATHER TO REMEMBER THEIR LOVED ONE'S DEATH

Friends and family of 24-year old Lorenzo Lucas gathered one year after his death to remember him.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:08 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

many gathered at the meierhoffer funeral home today to remember someone whose life was tragically cut short the gathering consisted of family, and friends of 24 year-old lorenzo lucas, lucas was found shot outside a home on lafayette street a year ago, his homicide case remains unsolved. police chief chris connally was in attendance and vowed to bring those responsible for lucas' death to justice. lucas' mother sharing that same sentiment and making sure her son's memory lives on. (nina miller/ victim's mother)"it's a horrific thing that happened to lorenzo, lorenzo was a very genuine young man, and so we just want some peace to come out of this and hope someone will have a heart and a conscience to do that." being a father was one lucas' greatest acheivements according to his mother,
