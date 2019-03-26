Speech to Text for Edward Jones: What should you do with an inheritance?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just about an hour away. be sure to get that word iron and go to kq2.com. here now with chris jones from edward jones. i don't know if $100 gift card is part of an inheritance. but certainly for substantial amounts, be careful what you wish for sometimes. >> that's true. an inheritance can come at any time for anybody and be unexpected. sometimes, the size could surprise people. so i think it is an important aspect. normally, it might not happen to somebody, but it could happen once or twice. >> a win fall always a good thing. but i'll tell you what, it would be real easy to just fritter it all away, wouldn't it? >> yeah, if you didn't think about it and plan for it and realize your potential with it, then you could squander it. it's probably good that we discuss a few relevant ideas that people might want to consider. first of all, most people have debts. those debts can take away from your retirement money for further down the road if you have those debts as you get older. that might be one thing to do. that could be paying off basic things like car loans, personal loans. as far as a house, sometimes people will come in wanting to know if they should pay their mortgage off. if it's a low interest rate, might not be a good idea. >> alan: pay off debts and contribute to retirement. you're always preaching that. >> since people are living longer, they could live 10, 20, even 30 years after retirement. padding your retirement account would be a good idea. >> alan: from what i understand, we're doing a little better with that over the last ten years or so. are you getting a feel for that? >> yeah, i think people have become more attentive to the fact that they're gonna need more money in their retirement years, their golden years. in order to remain golden, you have to have an adequate supply of money to get you through. >> more folks on you on tv educating us all about that. >> i think one primary goal for all investors should be to come up with the idea that you should pay yourself first. the only way to do that is to set up some type of a plan. put aside so much money a month into whatever investment will help you meet your goals. >> this next one on the list, try and put together an emergency fund. >> i'd almost put the emergency fund at the beginning, too. in other words, you want to have an adequate amount of savings to fall back on. there's always a murphy's law that comes in everybody's life each year. could be a household expense, could be helping your family. could be a health issue. again, i always read 3-6 months. here they talk about 6-12 months. most people aren't able to do that. if you did have an inheritance, that would be a good thing to do. if you paid all off your debts and didn't have any liquid money, you might have to start borrowing money again. >> rarely does money come without strings. uncle sam wants his share. >> that's true. taxes would be another thing. it would also be wise if somebody inherited any type of lump sum to arrange a review of the professional. that would be like myself, a financial advisor to discuss. we could help people try to achieve their goals. another option would be to get ahold of a tax provingnal. the larger the inheritance, the more tax liability that could come with that. >> julie: if folks have their inheritance out there, how can they reach you at edward jones? >> i can be reached in my office which is 1005 w st. martins drive. we also have eight other locations in northwest missouri and the people around here.