Speech to Text for St. Joseph Youth Alliance to hold Bunk Bed Big Build

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back. >> alan: welcome back to live at five. joined now by the official bunk bed team leader. >> yes. >> alan: pretty cool idea here. no child not sleeping in a bed. >> yes, the slogan actually is no child in our town sleeps on the floor. >> alan: all right. but is this a big problem? >> you'd be surprised how many kids don't have an actual bed to sleep in. >> alan: i'm sure you hear some of these stories then specifically. >> we do. actually, we went on a delivery with sleep in heavenly peace. we're partnering with sleep in heavenly peace. it's a chapter out of benedictine college. the list continues to grow. >> alan: these are families living in our communities who don't have enough money to buy beds for their kids. >> that's right. >> alan: how are we building these things? >> we go down to atchison and dr. patrick has people that help volunteer. even if you don't know how to build something, you're gonna have help. >> alan: all right. and this is a day you've got planned for saturday. >> march 30th. >> alan: and you don't need to drive to atchison or anything like that. you've got a caravan organized. >> that's right. >> alan: anyone available to do this? are you looking for specific types of folks? >> we're looking for youth ages 11 to 17. >> alan: to actually do the work themselves for their peers. i think that's a great idea. and get them in public service and helping out their friends and even kids they don't know. you'll meet at the youth alliance at 8:00. and then you'll drive to alex mihailovich son. when will they get back? >> noon. >> you can sign it up on the youth alliance website or call our office. >> what's your phone number there? >> 232-0050. >> alan: you got it, ladies. well, it is the big build -- bunk bed big build coming