St. Joseph Youth Alliance to hold Bunk Bed Big Build

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

back. >> alan: welcome back to live at five. joined now by the official bunk bed team leader. >> yes. >> alan: pretty cool idea here. no child not sleeping in a bed. >> yes, the slogan actually is no child in our town sleeps on the floor. >> alan: all right. but is this a big problem? >> you'd be surprised how many kids don't have an actual bed to sleep in. >> alan: i'm sure you hear some of these stories then specifically. >> we do. actually, we went on a delivery with sleep in heavenly peace. we're partnering with sleep in heavenly peace. it's a chapter out of benedictine college. the list continues to grow. >> alan: these are families living in our communities who don't have enough money to buy beds for their kids. >> that's right. >> alan: how are we building these things? >> we go down to atchison and dr. patrick has people that help volunteer. even if you don't know how to build something, you're gonna have help. >> alan: all right. and this is a day you've got planned for saturday. >> march 30th. >> alan: and you don't need to drive to atchison or anything like that. you've got a caravan organized. >> that's right. >> alan: anyone available to do this? are you looking for specific types of folks? >> we're looking for youth ages 11 to 17. >> alan: to actually do the work themselves for their peers. i think that's a great idea. and get them in public service and helping out their friends and even kids they don't know. you'll meet at the youth alliance at 8:00. and then you'll drive to alex mihailovich son. when will they get back? >> noon. >> you can sign it up on the youth alliance website or call our office. >> what's your phone number there? >> 232-0050. >> alan: you got it, ladies. well, it is the big build -- bunk bed big build coming
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
