Voices of Courage Over the Edge Fundraiser

Voices of Courage Over the Edge Fundraiser

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Speech to Text for Voices of Courage Over the Edge Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over moisture. sunday and monday, back to the sunshine. >> joined now by melissa from voices of courage, children's advocacy center here in town that changed names a while back. >> alan: what shocks me is your case load. how many kids do you talk to every month, every year? >> 2018, we did 646 forensic interviews. and then we saw about 850 kids all together. >> alan: you're talking a couple of days. >> yes. the fundraising event is in the fall, but you're looking for help right now. >> the point of having a launch party ahead of time is to give people the opportunity to learn what the event is about. gain some information. >> how can they reach you? >> call us and we'll be happy to talk to you about it. >> thanks for being with
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
