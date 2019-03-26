Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Shrimp Salad

we'll be right back that. >> here with tracy from gracie's cafe today. shrimp salad. it's really good. i was trying to think of ways of making it easy, but you already told me i'm doing it wrong by getting the packaged shrimp that's pre-cooked already. that makes it real easy. >> that's not the way you do it. you want to buy your shrimp that's uncooked and make sure they're deveined and peeled. and then cooking it in your favorite shrimp or crab boil. then i throw a lemon in the wa water. as soon as it's cooked, put it in an ice bath. cool it down real quick and get it out of the water. >> it is magical what you've done with it already. >> it adds a lot of flavor to it. >> you're just gonna add some green onions, celery, red onions and fresh parsley for color. >> alan: does it matter much, i guess, the bigger shrimp versus the smaller shrimp if you're just gonna cut them up? >> no, it does not. you can buy the smaller cheaper ones, yes. >> or the bigger ones. >> you can use either one. this is a mayonnaise based salad. >> got the onion here. >> about a quarter cup. if you use a pound of shrimp, you can make as much as you want, but add a quarter cup of the red onion. a quarter cup of celery. and then salt and pepper. and then you've got your scallions. green onions. >> alan: there's gonna be a mayonnaise base? >> quarter cup of mayonnaise. quarter cup of everything. then just a pinch of tarragon. >> we will take a quick break here on live at five. it smells really, really good. >> wonderful. >> we're gonna give away the secret at the end. right back. >> back with tracy from bracy's cafe. the shrimp is so fresh. >> it's something that you can just eat by itself. it's wonderful. >> they're firm but not chewy. >> how you prepare your shrimp is gonna make the difference. >> i'm speechless. it is so good. >> and it's real simple. >> oh, it is. it is so simple, so simple. >> and like you said, the weather is getting warmer. this is perfect. >> you may be able to serve something up like this on a friday with it being lent. >> good idea. this is not a normal menu item. >> absolutely not. >> i think if we demand it enough. >> it is really, really good. >> fantastic. and again, you said you can serve it with crackers, on an hoagie bun. >> you can serve it as a meal or an appetizer. >> very good. what do you think, alan? [laughter] >> special tomorrow downtown? >> roast beef sandwich. >> can't wait for that. bracy's cafe, you're the best. thank you so much. >>