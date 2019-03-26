Clear

Drone: Bigelow, MO

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
