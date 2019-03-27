Speech to Text for central soccer loses to lees summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

central takes on lee's summit...====we take you to the first half.. where is 2-0 tigers...central off of a free kick gets the ball deep into tiger territory...and it's ashely bardo who kicks it in with the left foot..central is on the board...====it wouldn't be long after...as lee's summit responds with a goal of their own by linsi mashburn....and its 3-1 tigers up at the half...====lee's summit would extend the lead to five in the second half with two more goals...and central loses this