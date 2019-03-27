Clear

central soccer loses to lees summit

central soccer loses to lees summit

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:28 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 12:28 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for central soccer loses to lees summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

central takes on lee's summit...====we take you to the first half.. where is 2-0 tigers...central off of a free kick gets the ball deep into tiger territory...and it's ashely bardo who kicks it in with the left foot..central is on the board...====it wouldn't be long after...as lee's summit responds with a goal of their own by linsi mashburn....and its 3-1 tigers up at the half...====lee's summit would extend the lead to five in the second half with two more goals...and central loses this
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events