golden eagles beats blue jays 10-0

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

host to west platte over at phil welch stadium this afternoon...=====we take you to the second inning...and frankie the ironman gall is up to bat for leblond...he hits a chopper into right field...and here comes gabe robertson for the golden eagles...its 2-0 leblond....===then its jeran gucks turn at the plate....and he will hit one into right field...that ones hit well enough to bring in two more runs...gall with the speed will make it home...and leblond takes care of business getting the win
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
