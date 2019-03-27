Speech to Text for griffons beat bearcats 9-3

baseball traveled up to maryville to take on northwest..====bottom of the first inning..herrera is up for the northwest...he hits this ball hard into center field....and in comes calvin rudolph...bearcats get on the board first...=====but westerns defense tightens up... and will keep the bearcats scoreless all the way until the seventh inning....==== jacob cooper for the griffons would pitch five innings only giving up the one run... putting western in good position...======the griffon bats start to heat up...zach pitch for western knocks one deep into right field moving over wyatt meyer...griffons put up six runs between the fourth and fifth inning ..and go on to win 9-3...