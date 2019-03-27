Clear

griffons beat bearcats 9-3

griffons beat bearcats 9-3

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:33 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 12:33 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for griffons beat bearcats 9-3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

baseball traveled up to maryville to take on northwest..====bottom of the first inning..herrera is up for the northwest...he hits this ball hard into center field....and in comes calvin rudolph...bearcats get on the board first...=====but westerns defense tightens up... and will keep the bearcats scoreless all the way until the seventh inning....==== jacob cooper for the griffons would pitch five innings only giving up the one run... putting western in good position...======the griffon bats start to heat up...zach pitch for western knocks one deep into right field moving over wyatt meyer...griffons put up six runs between the fourth and fifth inning ..and go on to win 9-3...
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events