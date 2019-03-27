Speech to Text for Spine & Sport Physical Therapy: Avoiding back pain when bending over

>> i'm touching all the points, but i'm not using my hip. >> so would you go down and then over? >> we're trying to get some of this forward tilt at the hip joint. let's say you don't do that correctly. where are the problems? >> it's simple science. how's your physics, alan? >> i'm in broadcasting. i'm not good with science. >> take a 4 pound casserole, lasagna. >> i like lasagna, that sounds good. >> if you're reaching forward and the spine is the fulcrum for that lever -- >> i'm already doing it wrong here. i'm just reaching down like this. >> we want to create more levers by hinging at the hips. what that angle does, it's very similar to an athlete. it creates a second lever so that the muscle behind your hip lengthens and helps take the load. >> so if you don't do it right, you have back pain. >> you're in a bent position, that could put pressure on disks. that could stretch muscles. i need to teach them to release that muscle spasm. >> alan: is there any issues with going up? >> same thing up. as you reach up and your back is bending backwards, we tell people to stagger your feet. shift your weight and move the weight with your feet in a stagger so that your back don't have to go backwards. your hips are going backwards. >> reaching in the refrigerator, i'm pretty good at doing that. fred, how can