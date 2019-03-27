Speech to Text for Mound City Theater presents "Drinking Habits"

then next week we'll start that warm up once again, alan? >> alan: thanks, mike. mike and myself, both of us on our best behavior today. we're here with holly and angie wearing their habits today. they are actors. the mountain city theatre has a fun show coming up, drinking habits. >> i have to correct you, dear. you said the name of holly, it's holiday. >> alan: i'm sorry. mother superior from here on out. we got her. tell us about drinking habits. >> oh, my. drinking habits is a fun little romp that we're doing at the state theatre. we have a vineyard, and in our vineyard we make grape juice. >> alan: mm-hmm, okay. grape juice. >> grape juice, nothing else. >> alan: nothing you would use at communion? >> no, no. >> alan: what kind of reactions do you get to the grape juice that you drink? >> it's received very well in town. we don't make much money from it, but we do manage to stay afloat with doing other things for the church. we also are the sisters of perpetual sewing. >> a little crocheting? >> no, we actually sew. sister augusta is one of our best seamstresses. would you like to tell him about what we sew? >> our primary responsibility is mending hems and things like that. for basically the entire church. >> alan: this is about your convent then, this story? >> well, we've just recently received a decree from rome. and they've let us know that they're going to be closing down our insignificant convent and we are slightly worried. >> alan: did they call you insignificant? >> not yet, but they're going to come investigate us. we're a little worried. >> alan: give him a little bit of the grape juice and see what he thinks. >> you know, we actually do end up serving some grape juice at some point. and we have a few other things that happen because quite honestly, i'm afraid we may have a spy. >> julie: well we don't want to give that away. again, this is coming up in mountain city. how fun is it to have a group of folks to be able to put a production like this up at mountain city. this has to be great fun for you all. >> we love it, we absolutely love it. sounds like a treat of a show. >> it will be friday night at 7:00, saturday night at 7:00 and sunday at 2:00 p.m. >> alan: tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door. how long have you been working on this? >> two months, i would say. >> beginning of february, not very long. >> alan: i know that you've been down in the past on other productions that you've done. and they're always so well received. >> we love our theatre. it's absolutely blessed. >> alan: it is. can folks get to you? >> yes, absolutely. >> there is a little detour bus. >> i believe that's going to be open tomorrow, i think. 29 highway. >> alan: god willing. ladies, drinking habits up in mountain city on friday, saturday and sunday.