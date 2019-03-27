Speech to Text for Lean Kitchen Company: Fajitas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll be right back. >> we are back tonight with jr here in the kq2 kitchen. you're gonna make some fajitas today. >> yes, we're making fajitas today. i did some chicken breast that i seasoned with some fajita seasoning. from there, i added some corn and some beans and i kind of mixed my corn and beans together. cooked it in one pot. added a little more fajita seasoning in there. from there, you have your diced bell peppers. want to give it a little bit of color. from there, you just want to saute your bell peppers just for about 4-5 minutes. once you're done, you can combine it together. if you're looking for more of a lighter meal, you can eat it the way that it is now. if you want something a little more filling, you may want to add a tortilla and you can do a fajita wrap. this is a very, very easy and simple meal. a lot of flavor. >> alan: let's get the nutritional value here. >> nutritional value. you have your protein from your beans and your chicken. and from your veggies you have your corn and your bell peppers. from there, the only thing that will be missing is fats, ideally. this is a great meal that you can have before a work out, after a work out. great mid-morning. gonna give you good fuel if you know that you're not gonna be able to have lunch. >> on the carb side, it's a little low unless you do the tortilla with it. >> correct, unless you do the tortilla with it. this is very light. as you know, this is maybe 2-3 portions. i know it looks like a lot. >> alan: 2-3 portions right there? >> that's 2-3 or is that just one alan portion? >> 2-3 portions, for sure. >> alan: i think this is something you can make more of and have extra for tomorrow or if you're cooking for the week, you've got it set up. >> you can literally just add your corn, your beans and your peppers all together and just cook it at one time. you can cook your chicken separately. >> alan: you got it. we're gonna take a quick break here on live at try some chicken fajitas here. >> alan: we've got jr, an oldie but a goody. some chicken fajitas. you've rotated some items on and off the menu. >> yes, we're gonna have some new options here coming up in the next 2-3 months that i'm very excited about. >> do we get to try them? >> you need to run them past us. >> definitely. >> for folks who have never had a lean kitchen lunch or just a meal or a snack, what's the best way to get started? >> we tailor to your goals that you're trying to accomplish. >> alan: people get nervous about the cost, how much?