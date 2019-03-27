Speech to Text for Flooding Fallout: Roads damaged after terrible Missouri River flooding

looks more like a great lake in many places, meaning travelers will continue to be rerouted around flooded roads for some time. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. even when things do dry out, don't expect all of those barricades to come down right away. it looks like there will be a lot of work to get roadways serviceable again. <<(alan van zandt reporting) as roadways start to peak back above receeding waters, modot is seeing some of the damage left behind from the flood of 2019."there's a lot of shoulder damage on various routes."and beyond damage, the highway patrol is seeing the need for a lot of clean up of debris that washed up onto roads."(sot: sgt. jake angle, mo. state highway patrol: i'm not just talking about sticks, i'm talking anhydrous tanks, tanks of all shapes and sizes. there's just a lot of debris and that's going to take a little bit to get cleaned.") more than 100 state roads are still closed due to high flood waters. and whether it's because of the damage, the debris or still floodwaters on the roads, officials ask that drivers keep cool behind the wheel while roads are closed (sot: angle: "there's going to be a lot of work that needs to be done, a lot of roads to be looked at. i'm sure there's going to have to be a lot of repair that's going to have to take place.")that means travelers will have to get used to roadblocks and detours -- some that will possibly be there long after the waters are back in their banks. officials can't stress enough that drivers need to obey all the barriers for as long as they're up."we want to make sure that those roads are safe for people to be driving on, the bridges are safe for people to be crossing. that's first and foremost in our mind is safety.">> officials say it's still way to early to put a dollar amount on the damage done to roads and