Clear

Rain and T-Storms on Thursday

Rain and T-Storms on Thursday

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 2:29 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on Thursday into the middle 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events