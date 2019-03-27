Speech to Text for northwest advances to final four

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mercyhurst... northwest without star freshman diego bernard today against mercyhurst scoring..ryan hawkins..hits from three..13 points on the afternoon for hawkins.. mercyhurst responds massey for the lakers and in the day minutes left in the half northwest only led 15-13..== just before the break..trevor hudgins lays it in 24-22 the game with a leg injury leaving northwest vulnerable.. trystan hits from three..but hudgins puts the team on his back..==first..gliding his way to the hoop..==then he follows with a floater to give him 20 on the day close one so the bearcats will take on st. anselm tomorrow..but before then... we are now joined in with kq2 sports max moore who is live in evansville..max this was a close game... thanks adam..it was an interesting one for northwest already without diego bernard with what was described as a soft tissue injury in his leg.. then the miaa player of the year with what looked to be a leg injury as well now..northwest was able to win it..and their perfromances wont neccisarily show on the stat sheet but tyler dougherty finley..all played some huge minutes down the stretch.. allowing true freshman trevor hudgins to go off in the second half..dropping 15 of his 20 to help elevate northwest to victory..and move on to the final four..==coach mccollum has had his fair share of praises for his redhsirt freshman..but believes today was the best day of his young career (sot ben mccollum/northwest head coach:"i don't think he dominated a game for ten minutes and won the game offensively, like he did today. he had this look like we're going to win. that's a look that's exciting as a coach cause then it makes you look like you can coach a little bit.") no word yet on joey witthus for the game tomorrow we'll continue to track his status throughout the night and tomorrow afternoon..coach mcollum also mentioned diego could go tomorrow too concerned about bernard's injury anselm tomorrw night at 6 here in evansville coverage not only on that game tomorrow..but more from the game today on kq2 news at ten.. reporting live in evansville.. max moore kq2 sports..