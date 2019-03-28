Speech to Text for Landlords fear new ordinance could lead to more blight

more blighted properties could be in st. joseph's future, according to landlords in st. joseph those landlords fear the city's new ordinance allowing for mandatory rental inspections will run their tenants out and leave homes they deem safe to live in sitting empty. kq2's ron johnson takes us inside one property they say is being unfairly targeted. <<this three bedroom, two bath home sits on 12th street, currently unoccupied. [nats] áááopening doorááádarren burnett has owned this rental property for thirty years, he says the city's new mandatory rental inspection ordinance could make it harder to find a prospective tenant.[darren burnett] this is a perfect example of overkill because this house is in pretty good shape. he says he's put a lot of work into updating the home with upgraded appliances and room additions. despite the money he's put in... [burnett] over the last year or so we probably did about $8,000 the home in its current state, he says, would not pass inspection, the owner cites partially installed lighting, missing outlet covers and the windows of the home as his biggest challenges [burnett] although this is a great house, to make it a rental, there would still have to be a few more things done to it. the owner says he'd have to spend a few more thousand dollars to make the necessary repairs, [burnett] those costs would have to be added to the cost of rent.in order to comply with the new ordinance, the owner says he'd have to raise the monthly rent by $100 [burnett] a hundred dollars a month means the difference between someone having a house and not sometimes. his worry is that many tenants will be priced out of their homes, and if he or his fellow landlords can't find new tenants, their properties will end up like the many other houses in this neighborhood, run down and dilapidated. [burnett] the five hundred abandoned vacant houses we have in town overtime time will grow, not shrink. ron johnson kq2>> the rental inspections won't officially become mandatory unitil next year, burnett fears rent rates could rise over 20 percent in the next five years.