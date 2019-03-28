Clear

Rain chances move in as we end the workweek

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Rain chances will move back in on thursday as our next storm system moves through. temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on thursday into the 50s on friday as a cold front passes through. for the weekend, it will be cooler and below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.the rain should move out early saturday making way for some sunshine on sunday. it will stay dry and sunny heading into early next week with 50s to lower 60s.
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on Thursday into the middle 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.
