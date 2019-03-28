Speech to Text for Rain chances move in as we end the workweek

a new word every day... good luck! (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<rain chances will move back in on thursday as our next storm system moves through. temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on thursday into the 50s on friday as a cold front passes through. for the weekend, it will be cooler and below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.the rain should move out early saturday making way for some sunshine on sunday. it will stay dry and sunny heading into early next week with 50s to lower 60s. >> i'm joined by jennifer lockwood and....