pay raise pkg

continue to warm up with partly cloudy skies kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect as you head out the door this morning(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<lots of clouds across northeast kansas and northwest missouri on this tuesday morning. another quiet day is on tap for today. expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. highs will be near average in the upper 50s. we'll see more sunshine into wednesday. temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.>> an atchison, kansas man is looking to spend the next nine years behind bars for trafficking meth earnest preston crawford the third, plead guilty yesterday to possession with intent to distribute meth. the 30-year-old admitted that investigators arranged a series of controlled buys from him at his residence. according to investigators -- crawford was getting meth from members of the satan's disciples street gang. he was regularly purchasing 6 to 10-thousand dollars worth of meth. recent attention on missouri's prison system has focused on the difficulty in attracting and maintaining corrections workers. those who work in that system say that's led to understaffed employees sometimes left in dangerous situations. there's an effort to address that by finding more money in the state budget. <<on any given day corrections officer casey perkins knows he'll be busy..doing..something[casey perkins, corrections officer] oh multiple multiple multiple tasks, probably at minimum at least 100 tasks a day which to most would be normal every now and then, but for perkins and his team..its everyone, every day [ rick stepanek, warden] being short we have a lot of our staff thats picking up a lot of shifts but even with all the overtime, many corrections officers are finding it tough to make ends meet..[casey perkins] the pay does seem a bit low for what we have to do on a daily basis [ rick stepanek] if i had a big empty wallet full of money to pay more it would be nice to make it so they wouldnt need to get a second job to make ends meet áánatááthe average startng pay for correction officers in missouri is 30 thousand dollars, but governor parsons is trying to bump that up by 3%.. [ rick stepanek] in my 22 years it wil forever it seems like the state of employees were at the bottom and this will not bring us to the top but its a step in the right directionin more ways than one.. [casey perkins] not only does it help with recuiting staff but it also helps with retaining experiened staff when they are brought on recuitment [ rick stepanek] if we're constantly having to get new people and send them through traning that is obviously a lot more cost yearly instead of being able to keep people who we already haveand so the staff that they have maybe wont have it ááso hard..[casey perkins ] would be able to focus on the job i have to do instead of wearing multiple hats dane hawkins kq2 news >> state budget director dan haug said proposed raises wouldn't kick in until jan.