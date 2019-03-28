Speech to Text for pups for parole

thats what many people hope for..but many animals in shelters, wish for that too. there's one program thats been offering just that for nearly a decade.kq2's dane hawkins has more on the puppies for parol program. <<you've heard the saying..nats ..dog..quick natis mans best friend..(quick nat?) and for fauzzy and mr. jenkins..it couldnt be more true[sot, miguel jenkins]: "it's been a lot of fun, he's just a litte energetic little guy and he's well behaved and he's quite curious"they met here.. in prison.. fauzz has been here about 5 weeks..for mr. jenkins its been around three years.. but when they're together, all that time fades away..along with a few other troubles.. [sot, miguel jenkins]: "he really helps take your mind of things cause it's something happy that just takes your mind of thigs becuse it can be dismal at times" natfauzy and mr. jenkins are working together through the puppies and parole program.. a project whrere inmates at the western reception and diagnostic center train shelter dogs so they have a better chance at being adopted[sot, jennifer lockwood ]: seeing the handlers with the dogs is a really neat thing becuae it gives them a since of purpose it gives the dogs a since of purpose and..it provides a bit of dstraction[sot, miguel jenkins]: it takes away the opportunity for depression to sink in [sot, jennifer lockwood ]: you pet them and those stress levels decrease significantly áánatááas together...mr. jenkins knows it's coming to an end..[sot, miguel jenkins]: fauzzy the end of our time together because hes passed his good citizenship test and hopefully we can find him a home soon but fauzzy isnt the only one.. mr. jenkins is headed home too..dane hawkins kq2 news just last year 69 dogs were adopted from the puppies and parole program.