Central Enright Academic Hall of Fame

Central Enright Academic Hall of Fame

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 10:38 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

bar. central high school celebrated the induction of three former students into the school's enright academic hall of fame today... central recognized steven hochman, jacqueline bishop, and the late samuel j. hassenbusch... the academic hall of fame honors graduates who have made significant contributions and distinguished themselves in their given academic fields... and inductee jacqueline bishop says the opportunities given to her at central paved the way for her success... (sot, jacqueline bishop: "as students from st. joe, we can be anything that we want and accomplish things that we want and maybe come back and give something to st. joe. )this year's class marks the 5th enright academic hall of fame class since it
