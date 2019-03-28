Speech to Text for Farmer wants action to fix flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the rivers run as poorly as it is I don't see that will plant a crop this year magnitude have happened twice now in less than nine years given answers they just keep doing repeating the same problem over and over again it never gets any better everybody talks about it but no one ever does anything the tubs family raise their house 9ft illness property here since of grain bins buildings and about four hundred head of swine usually but we have no idea what Farms that we rent what they look like at this point Iowa Kansas Missouri and Nebraska is cause potentially billions of dollars in Damages you can put into perspective them out of money and time that is not only lost but what is going to take to get things back into production Eskridge crops and of course this year's crops lost in the flood we've lost Farm ground we've lost equipment in the deal but people have lost their homes flooded areas last week surveying the damage providing hope for the local people before tubs he wants to see action that someone's going to have to step in and actually Managed IT properly is being overlooked they say that run by the manual but it's obvious Emmanuel isn't working if it was we wouldn't have this Devastation to get their lives back in order and sect mean that our government doesn't pay any attention to us where the Fly Over States for a reason no one cares at least that's my opinion KQ2 news