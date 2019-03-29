Speech to Text for campaigning for levy

<<over hot coffee st. joseph school board members continued their push for voters to say " yes" to the tax levy increase they've place on the april 2 ballot[sot, seth wright sjsd board of ed. president]: "this crossroads right fork in the road and a step forward or take a step backward" the board is asking for a .61 cent tax levy with 5 year sunset clause.. district hasnt had available for years [sot, lute atieh, sjsd board member] while, since 2014, and since then we've had a lot of redutions reductions former teacher and current grandma, sharon (cause-eck) kosek , is concerned about if this levy doesnt pass..[ sot, sharon kosek, taxpayer/voter/parent] :i'm concerned that advanced classes will be taken away at the high school, my grandson is in advanced classes right now and they put him a step ahead for collegebut board members say "being a step ahead" cant be addressed if the district is slipping behind..we're not just competing here locally between lafyette benton and central we're competeing with kc and our folks to the north[sot, lute atieh]: we are a little behind on keeping up with soe of the trends in the industry because we are fighing basic issues of agi infrustructure lack of infustrcuture things like that so the board members are continuing their compain for the levy they say is detrimental for the distirct [sot, lute atieh]: this is important because its not about whats happening right now, its about the next 10-15 years of making sure we can sustain the level of educatiion we need in this community dane hawkins kq2 news>>