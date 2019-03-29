Speech to Text for online pred

same. lynn and mom-- nathania larkin-- are enjoying more moments like this..áánatsáálynn 's moved back in with her mom this year after her 13th birthday... a move that larkin says is for the better. [nathania larkin, concerned mom] when she was with her dad..girls have a hard time asking their dads about things.. especially when its boysáquick natánathania says she and lynn are inseprable, when.. she isnt glued to her phone..[lynn, teenager]im on it a lot about 18 hours a day, i literally run the battery downall that time on her phone, left larkins (nathania) concerned..[nathania larkin] who, who is she was talking to and i would try to tell her that could be someone different 'cause just because you see a picture of a little girl your age does not mean that that is whos really sitting there being that computer of that phoneand according to experts, shes not far off..[russ trafficking expert] what's happening with domestic minor sex trafficking predators are finding you don't have to go to malls, schools, coffee shops, the movies or bowling alleys, you have access to kids you can find them very easily 24/7 365 on social media[melissa birdsell] as parents maybe we think of facebook and instagram and snap chat but kids have a myriad of that they use to talk to people, they talk through constantly changing apps on their phone that we parents don't know about and that's what preditors depend on..[melissa birdsell] grooming happens so easily online, grooming used to be one of those things that happened face to face and it doesn't have to be that anymore [christie miller, break every chain] majority of cases is someone who is groomed because someone found out what their vulnerabilities are and they exploited them either through blackmail threats fraud corrosion and now they are stuck in this thing that they can't get out of áánatsáábut before preditors can make thier way into lynn's life.. nathania decided to change her work schedule to spend more...watchful time...with lynn[nathania larkin] i feel more comfortable because not that i want to control her but i am in more control of what happens after school and what happens in that amount of time where she wasn't as closely monitored as what i can now.. and like break every chain and voices of courage want to make sure more parents take preventative action[christie miller] unless people are educated about what trafficking is and know how to ask the right questions we are doing kids a big disservice even if it may seem like you have an expert on your hands... [russ] a lot of kids feel like they are invincible especially when they are on social media [lynn, teenager] i know most of the time when people lie to me or when someone catfishes me or something i usually know but in the end, its only parents who know..[russ] we don't experts in social media and the internet, we want them to be an expert with kids particularly kids under their care[nathania larkin] ..this isn't because im a teenager and mom and dad want me to be miserable this is strictly because mom and dad care about medane hawkins kq2