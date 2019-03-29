Speech to Text for Community Blood Center awards

the community blood center held a ceremony today thanking the inividuals and organizations that make regular donations to the blood center. various employers were recognized for their efforts holding blood drives, northwest missouri state university recieved an award for collecting the most blood this year. those who work with the center say its a lifesaving resource that not only saves lives, but changes them. (patsy shipley/ center) "we've gotta pause and remember this is truly making a difference. we're collecting a unit that going to save someone's life , but alos brings them hope and has a life impact that we realize." kq2 was honored at the ceremony today recieving the award for media partner of the year for spreadidng the word about blood donations during slow winter months. if you'd like more information about how you can donate head over to save-a-life-now dot org.